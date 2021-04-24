Analysts Set Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Target Price at $18.80

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRETF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Martinrea International stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

