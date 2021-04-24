Analysts Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target at $82.50

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $1,834,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,575,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,714,178.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,120 shares of company stock worth $6,728,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 66.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.22, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

