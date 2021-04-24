Analysts Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target at $134.40

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.40.

Several analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $278,344.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,273,179.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,683. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SiTime by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiTime stock traded up $5.89 on Monday, hitting $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 62,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,449. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.08. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -145.39 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

