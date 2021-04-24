Analysts Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) PT at C$29.94

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on STLC shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CSFB upgraded shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$26.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of STLC stock traded up C$0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching C$30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.66. Stelco has a one year low of C$5.45 and a one year high of C$31.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94.

Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

