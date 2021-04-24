Analysts Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) PT at $172.46

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.19.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.82. 3,512,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.03. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

