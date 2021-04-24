Analyzing Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) & West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

This table compares Mercantile Bank and West Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $185.29 million 2.82 $49.46 million $2.57 12.54 West Bancorporation $106.99 million 3.80 $28.69 million $1.74 14.19

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mercantile Bank and West Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 West Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.97%. West Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 29.12%. Given West Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe West Bancorporation is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and West Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 23.02% 9.67% 1.02% West Bancorporation 28.60% 15.12% 1.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of West Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mercantile Bank pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Bancorporation pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and West Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial, residential mortgage, and instalment loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied, and multi-family and residential rental property real estate loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 27 automated teller machines and 13 video banking machines. The company operates 44 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. Further, the company provides internet and mobile banking services; treasury management services comprising cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transaction, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; and merchant credit card processing services and corporate credit cards. It has eight offices in the Des Moines area; one office in Coralville; and one office each in Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.