Analyzing Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) & Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $31.43 million 68.98 -$292.07 million ($2.12) -3.58 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$70.25 million ($3.08) -2.74

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. Sorrento Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 278.79%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.56%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -698.01% -314.06% -43.60% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -100.60% -57.76%

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host diseases. The company also develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis knee pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. In addition, it engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; and SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain conditions. Additionally, the company has various collaborations with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; Celularity, Inc. for initiating Phase I/II clinical study, including up to 86 patients with COVID-19; and Mount Sinai Health System to develop COVI-SHIELD, an antibody therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

