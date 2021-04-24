Anchor (ANCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.32 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.32 million and $20,199.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00063922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00054833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00091073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.60 or 0.00650033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.71 or 0.07740330 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

