Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives €63.01 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.01 ($74.13).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

