Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

