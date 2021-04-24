Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $44.33 and last traded at $44.45. 1,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 647,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

Specifically, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,850 shares of company stock worth $962,391. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.47.

The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

