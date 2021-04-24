Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. Aperam has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $52.58.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.5166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.95%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

