Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -235.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.33. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 241,174 shares of company stock worth $58,006,631 over the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

