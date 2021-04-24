Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ARCH opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

