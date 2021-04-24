Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares rose 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 3,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 238,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Insiders have sold a total of 37,700 shares of company stock worth $1,165,005 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 42,377 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

