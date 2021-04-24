Argon Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and $969,184.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00061126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00268303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004063 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,757.81 or 1.00155631 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.69 or 0.00629408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.47 or 0.01019448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

