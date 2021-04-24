Aries Wealth Management Buys New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $125.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $125.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.