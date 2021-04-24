Aries Wealth Management Has $356,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in American Tower by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

