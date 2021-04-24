Aries Wealth Management Sells 95 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Aries Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $101.27 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.10.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.16.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

