ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE ARR opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $821.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $7,404,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 61,983 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.