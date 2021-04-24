Ashland Global (ASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ashland Global to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

