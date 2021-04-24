Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.40 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

