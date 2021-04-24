Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $214,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AGO opened at $47.80 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

