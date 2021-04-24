Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $314.86 Million

Brokerages predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce sales of $314.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.20 million and the highest is $328.68 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $288.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ASTE. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after buying an additional 116,947 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $78.08. 132,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,699. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.93. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $79.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

