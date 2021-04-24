Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 98.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,392 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $826,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $329.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.