Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at Laurentian

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE:ATY opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.18 million and a PE ratio of 11.03. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

In other Atico Mining news, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$48,158.52. Also, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,867,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,027,302.10. Insiders sold 371,890 shares of company stock valued at $213,339 over the last quarter.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

