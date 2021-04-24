Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BSX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.38.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $42.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.