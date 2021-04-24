Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oberndorf William E acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $2,038,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $230.82 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $146.06 and a 1 year high of $262.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.52, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.