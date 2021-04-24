AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.16

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.16 and last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 4817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Get AtriCure alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AtriCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 37.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 12.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.