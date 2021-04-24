AT&T (NYSE:T) Announces Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

