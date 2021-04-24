AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Raised to $34.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Shares of T opened at $31.40 on Friday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 68,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 69,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 167,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

