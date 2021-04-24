Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as low as $3.01. Auris Medical shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 1,095,743 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $38.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy, and CNS disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

