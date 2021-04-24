Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €71.30 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.76 ($80.89).

Get Aurubis alerts:

ETR NDA opened at €71.18 ($83.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €42.83 ($50.39) and a 12 month high of €74.64 ($87.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €70.28 and a 200-day moving average of €65.80.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.