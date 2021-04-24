Austin W. Miller Sells 400 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $215.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $258.32.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $32,024,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $11,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.