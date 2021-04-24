Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 188,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $295.27 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.87.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

