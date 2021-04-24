Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) vs. Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 11.74% -1,423.72% 8.61% Paycom Software 20.21% 26.72% 6.81%

Volatility and Risk

Autodesk has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Paycom Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autodesk and Paycom Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $3.27 billion 19.80 $214.50 million $1.50 196.85 Paycom Software $737.67 million 32.60 $180.58 million $2.86 139.72

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Paycom Software. Paycom Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Autodesk and Paycom Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 3 5 14 0 2.50 Paycom Software 0 6 10 0 2.63

Autodesk presently has a consensus target price of $294.73, indicating a potential downside of 0.18%. Paycom Software has a consensus target price of $417.89, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Given Paycom Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Autodesk.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Autodesk on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; and BuildingConnected, a construction management solution that centralizes and streamlines the bidding process. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, and Paycom learning, course content, and subscriptions, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, the company's HCM solution provides HR management applications comprising manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

