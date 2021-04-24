AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

NYSE:AN opened at $102.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $102.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $47,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

