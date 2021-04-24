AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Shares of AN stock opened at $102.01 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $102.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in AutoNation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $3,701,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $1,997,940.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,487,794.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

