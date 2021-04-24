AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $100.00 at Truist

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target lifted by Truist from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Shares of AN opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $102.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.8% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

