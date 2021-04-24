AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to report $17.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.64 million and the lowest is $17.58 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $24.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year sales of $75.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.86 million to $75.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $88.54 million, with estimates ranging from $83.30 million to $93.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

AutoWeb stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 48,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the third quarter valued at $112,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

