Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,898,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 435,026 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $486.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

