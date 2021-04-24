Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Avangrid also reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

NYSE AGR traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 494,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $63,187,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Avangrid by 1,505.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,417 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in Avangrid by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

