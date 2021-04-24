Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

AVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. Avient has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.