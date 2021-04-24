Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.73.

AXTA opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.