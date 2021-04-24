Axe Hits One Day Volume of $35,141.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Axe has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $35,141.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.39 or 0.01145298 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.