AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. AZZ updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.95 EPS.

NYSE AZZ traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,393. AZZ has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $102,825.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,848.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67. Insiders sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZZ. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

