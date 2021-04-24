B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.88

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.16. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 5,614 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

