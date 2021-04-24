B. Riley Boosts Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $27.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

RDN stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Radian Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

