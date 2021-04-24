B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading Down 2.9%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 147,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,779,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

BTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $479.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,425,000 after buying an additional 4,975,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,762,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,863,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 257,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

