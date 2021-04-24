Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:BW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.94. 858,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $680.17 million, a P/E ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 2.77.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,705,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

